The woman, who is only known as Mrs H, scooped up one of the two top Thunderball prizes on December 9, 2023 - the other won by a Mrs C in Kent.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. H for winning this fantastic prize. She has become half a million pounds richer overnight and it seems that she already has half a million plans on how she is going to spend the life-changing amount. Enjoy!” The first thing the lucky local is said to have done was splash out on a trip for her and her friends and now has plans for a new car and a holiday somewhere hot and exotic.