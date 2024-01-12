National Lottery: Sheffield woman wins big £500,000 prize splashes out on trip with friends
She would also like to buy herself a new car and go on holiday somewhere "hot and exotic".
A Sheffield woman has won a huge £500,000 in the National Lottery and celebrated buy splashing the cash on a trip away with friends.
The woman, who is only known as Mrs H, scooped up one of the two top Thunderball prizes on December 9, 2023 - the other won by a Mrs C in Kent.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. H for winning this fantastic prize. She has become half a million pounds richer overnight and it seems that she already has half a million plans on how she is going to spend the life-changing amount. Enjoy!” The first thing the lucky local is said to have done was splash out on a trip for her and her friends and now has plans for a new car and a holiday somewhere hot and exotic.
Mrs H played a Lucky Dip selection - becoming one of eight million players that win on National Lottery games each week in the process.