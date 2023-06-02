A mystery lottery winner from Derbyshire is buying a new house after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions.

The player, known only as ‘Mr A’, became a millionaire after playing a selection of random numbers for the prize draw on May 16. The lucky winner is reportedly planning to buy a new home with the winnings.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for ‘Mr A’ for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight and can now buy his dream home.”

It comes a month since a gigantic UK lottery prize of £138m was drawn in May 2023 by an unknown UK winner following a three day search by operators Camelot. A year before that the biggest EuroMillions prize ever for a UK player of £195m was drawn in July 2022 by a winner who also remained anonymous.

Picture supplied by the National Lottery - Deana Sampson, Ray Wragg and Trish Emson

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging the jackpot, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994.

The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Sadly, Barbara passed away in 2018 aged 77 – ever since, husband Ray has been fulfilling his wife’s wishes for him to live life to the fullest with their winnings.

Mr Wragg recounted what it was like to break the news to his boss the day after his win in 2000, saying: “When I told him I'd had a win, he said: 'That reminds me, I need to check my ticket.' I said 'don't bother Dave - I won the lot'.”

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning the 7,649,520 jackpot from Saturday's National Lottery at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football ground, Sheffield, Tuesday, 25th January, 2000. Watch for PA story. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

The couple went on a cruise after the win, which Mr Wragg said they “loved”.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers.

In March 2018, a syndicate of 19 Sheffield couriers scooped themselves a £228,000 prize on the Euromillions jackpot, with each pocketing £12,000 a piece.

Syndicate leader Craig Davison said at the time the win was “a dream”, and thought he was “seeing things” when his numbers came up.

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning Saturday's £7,649,520 National Lottery jackpot with their team's chairman Derek Dooley and ex mid-fielder Tony Currie (far left) at Sheffield's Bramall Lane football ground, Tuesday 25 January 2000. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

And in 2007, lucky checkout girl Karen Child, from Derbyshire, cashed in a £8.4m prize, affording her a ‘dream wedding’ that summer.

Latest EuroMillions numbers

The latest EuroMillions winning numbers from Tuesday, May 30, were 27, 29, 32, 33, 47, plus the Lucky Star numbers 2 and 8.

The next prize draw is tonight (June 2) with a £112m prize jackpot.

Players who win big are given the option to go public with their winnings or only release a few details and remain partially anonymous.