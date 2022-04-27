Anna Maher, aged 53, went on her usual run in Endcliffe Park on Easter Sunday with £100 in cash in her leggings, which she needed later that day.

But as she took out her phone to take a picture near the Shepherd Wheel museum, she didn't realise that the money, which was tied in a bundle, slipped out of her pocket.

Anna frantically retraced her steps but was unable to find the cash so she turned to Facebook and posted of her mishap on the Friends of S11 site.

Anna said that the message was written on a piece of paper and pasted to a tree near Shepherd Wheel, the location where she believed the money fell out.

She said: "I didn't realise until halfway through Forge Dam that my money was gone, so I decided to post it on the Sheffield S11 page and I was overwhelmed with the positive outcome.

“I ended up walking seven miles in total (to look for the money) but when I got home, I checked my Facebook messenger, saying that a note has been left for me.”

The note detailed the location and time the money was found, together with a phone number.

‘It was definitely a miracle’

She said: “I called this lady and she was more happy than me when she managed to find me. We were nearly crying!

“I told her I could come and collect the money the next day but she said she could just transfer the money to me so I told her to just transfer me £80 so she could spend the other £20 to her family as a thank you.

“But she transferred the full lot and I took her address. I will be sending her a thank you card.

“I never thought I was going to get the money back... I was despondent, unhappy and upset.

“This angel was shining on me, I didn't think I'd get it back at all. It was definitely a miracle.”

‘I was over the moon’

Yi Wu, said she was having a casual walk in Whiteley Woods, near Endcliffe Park, when she spotted the missing cash scattered on the ground.

She said: “There was nobody around, after waiting for a few minutes, I picked the money up and decided to look for the rightful owner.

“I carried on walking towards Forge Dam, approaching different people, asking if they lost any money, but nobody looked worried.

“I arrived at Forge Dam Cafe and borrowed a piece of paper and a pen, some blue tack from a staff member and went back to put the notes out on a couple of locations near where I found the money.

“I spent a couple of hours in the woods with no success.”

She then left her phone number at a nearby cafe before picking up her children from church.

She said: “On the way home, I told my kids the story and we were in a heated discussion on which charities to donate to should we fail to find the owner.