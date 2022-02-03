Bethany Savage, 28, has been renting a one-bedroom flat in Manor Park for three years with her partner, but it started causing problems after about a month after they moved in.

The property, which is managed by Together Housing Association, has been infested with rats, and the condition has disrupted their everyday lives as it is claimed their concerns have gone unresolved.

Bethany, who has been diagnosed with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety that prevent her from working, has since set up a Go Fund Me page detailing her situation.

She wrote: "We live in a block of flats, and the walls are overrun with rats. We hear them during the day, from when we wake up until the night when we go to bed.

“They've chewed through our light fixtures on several occasions. They've chewed through the wall, the wooden boarding under the sides and finally gotten in.

"We noticed (after setting up traps and bait) that they've stolen food from the kitchen. They're messing on our floor, sides, and even attempting to chew through our washing machine/oven cables and pipes!"

‘I can’t even go to the kitchen now’

She said she raised the issue with Together Housing, only to be told to wait until March when they would pull the kitchen out.

She added: "I just want to make enough to be able to get a private place because Together Housing is refusing to rehouse me after I complained so many times.

“They are getting into our cupboards and eating our food. I can't eat in my own house. Every side has been opened by rats.

"I can't even go to the kitchen with the rat droppings on my side now; it's disgusting."

Bethany said their boiler has also stopped working, in addition to the rat problem.

She added: "Our shower does not work as it should. The water is freezing (which I'm assuming is down to the boiler), and our walls are covered in mould!

"Two of our radiators leak excessively as well, which the housing was told about and, again, did NOT fix it."

Together Housing Association: “We have responded to all repairs reported to us”

Angela Stuttard, Together Housing's group director of property, apologised for the difficulties Bethany is experiencing.

She said: “I can confirm that we have responded to all repairs that have been reported to us and our neighbourhoods team have been working with Miss Savage over the last three years regarding her request to move.

"We have struggled to gain access on numerous occasions despite making specific appointments and ringing ahead to confirm.

"When we have been able to gain access, we have completed all repairs and are addressing the reports of rats. We take these matters very seriously and our priority is keeping our residents safe and well in their homes."

She said the team have managed to visit the flat recently following a recent contact from her and have had a survey completed specifically looking into the reports of damp and mould and are awaiting a report.