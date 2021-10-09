Dan, who lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children, and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova are gearing up for the contest’s annual Movie Week tonight, where the pair are hoping to impress with a foxtrot inspired by Sleeping Beauty.

Ahead of the performance at 6.45pm on BBC, fans have been wishing Dan and Nadiya the best of luck with tweets.

Dan Walker is preparing to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this evening

“Dan, just agreeing to participate in this competition makes you a gladiator and a super hero!” wrote user @mobrosch. “Good luck!”

The duo have teased tonight’s routine, which will see Dan perform as Prince Phillip, with Nadiya as Belle from the fairytale favourite.

It comes after the pair survived the first elimination show last week with a paso doble.

“Hold me closer tiny DANcerrrr,” wrote one fan, @himmyviva. “Hope you’re feeling okay & have a stupendous Friday.”

“Have a great show tomorrow Dan, good luck” said @shortland_jo.

Another fan, @DianeBeckett10, wrote: “Hope you do well tomorrow Dan, loving your dancing xx”.

The smash hit duo practice at City Limits Dancentre on Penistone Road, which was set up in 1980 by Tony and Judith Bennett and sons Dale and Darren.

In videos on Twitter, Dan and Nadiya have praised the ‘beautiful training room’.

Darren and his wife Lilia Kopylova are both former Strictly winners.

"How do you fit in dance practice when doing all your promo and TV interviews,” wrote user @NaykerLee. “Doing a great job. My daughter Poppy is always cheering you two on. Asked why, her answer is because they both have blonde hair. She is only six. Keep dancing.”

There have been calls for a change to the Strictly format, with the results show which airs on Sunday evening pre-recorded the day before.

There have been some leaked results over the years.

Dan chooses not to work on Sundays because of his religious beliefs.