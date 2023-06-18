And to help him make the event a fundraising success huge footballing names have offered their support, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish and Sheffield-born Manchester United player Harry Maguire, who have both donated shirts to be auctioned or raffled off.
Footballers who have agreed to take part in the event are Wednesday legends Chris Waddle, Carlton Palmer, John Sheridan and Daniel Pudil.
Former Owl Jon-Paul McGovern is also making the journey from London to take part after learning that one of the two children the game is in memory of was named after him.
John Paul Bennett, aged 13 and his sister, Lacey, 11, were killed alongside their mum Terri Harris, 35 and family friend Connie Gent, 11. They were fatally attacked by Terri’s partner, Damien Bendall, in his home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in September 2021.
Bendall was handed a rare whole life order, meaning he will never be released from prison.
John Paul and Lacey’s dad, Jason Bennett, has organised a charity football game to support the charity his children were raising money for on the day they died. They had been selling sweets.
His own football team, called ADadForever United, is playing a side of Sheffield Wednesday legends.
Sheffield Wednesday has helped him organise the game, which is to be held at the Jubilee Sports and Social Club in Hillsborough on June 24 from 3pm.
Over £3,700 has been raised so far in advance of the game.
On his online JustGiving fundraising page, Jason said: “Help me continue Lacey and John’s legacy and continue what they started the last day they was with us.
“The last ever time I saw them was on video call, they told me about a lady they met fundraising for Youth Cancer Trust. I was so proud, they had raised £4.56 when I spoke to them selling sweets.
“I said make sure you go into the shop and tell them how much you had raised in the morning. I was so proud. Sadly that evening they became angels. They didn’t get to donate the money.
“I’ve made it my mission to continue what they started. I made a promise to them. To raise as much money as I can for this beautiful charity. Together let’s do something beautiful.”
Visit Jason's fundraising page here to donate.