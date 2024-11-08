Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that an investigation is underway into a shocking social media post referring to George Baldock’s tragic death.

Replying to a post on the popular Football Away Days Facebook page, one person wrote simply ‘How’s Baldock?’.

It has since been deleted but not before being widely shared and condemned by fans of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Wednesday said today, Friday, November 8: “We are aware of this wholly distasteful social media post and can confirm an investigation is underway.”

The Star also contacted South Yorkshire Police, which said on Wednesday this week that it had not yet received any official crime reports about the post.

The Star has chosen not to name the person from whose account the shocking comment was made at this stage, in case doing so would prejudice any investigation.

Last month, a Sheffield man admitted sharing a social media post mocking the death of a West Bromwich Albion fan at Hillsborough stadium.

Richard Crisp, of Lennox Road, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to the charge of ‘distributing to multiple people an electronic communication which was in whole or part grossly offensive for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress to its recipient or others’.

The 55-year-old was released on unconditional bail and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 24, 2025.

He also lost his job and was given a lifetime ban by Sheffield Wednesday over the ‘abhorrent’ post.