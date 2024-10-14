Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield man has admitted sharing a social media post mocking the death of a fan at Hillsborough stadium.

Mark Townsend died during a match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday on September 28 following a medical incident at Hillsborough football stadium.

Richard Crisp, aged 55, of Lennox Road, Hillsborough, posted about the death on X (formerly Twitter) and referenced the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Mr Neil Coyne, prosecuting, said: “There was a lot of chat on various social media platforms about that sad incident.

Mark Townsend passed away after suffering a medical incident at Hillsborough football stadium (photo: West Bromwich Albion) | West Bromwich Albion

“One of the comments [from Mr Crisp] was, ‘another one to add to the Leppings Lane tally, what are we at now, 98? When we get to 100 we will have a party. Up the owls’.”

The court heard that two other posts were made by Crisp, but the details were not shared in court.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (October 14), charged with ‘distributing to multiple people an electronic communication which was in whole or part grossly offensive for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress to its recipient or others’.

Sheffield Wednesday announced in September that a lifetime ban had been issued over the incident, and described the post as “abhorrent”.

Richard Crisp | National World

The club said in a statement: “We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.“

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”

Crisp has been released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 24, 2024.

The court heard he has been "extremely remorseful" since the incident.

He has lost his job as a result of the social media post.