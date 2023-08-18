News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane

Sheffield Wednesday: 24 great retro pictures capture excited Owls fans at Wembley since 1966

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed great days at Wembley – and this fantastic picture gallery captures those magic moments.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

We have put together a collection of the 24 best pictures we could find showing Owls fans at some of the biggest and most important games in their illustrious history.

The photographs we have dug out, which you can see below, run from the heady days of the club’s 1966 FA Cup final clash with Everton, through the glorious afternoon in April 1991 which saw the club beat Manchester United to lift the trophy in the League Cup Final.

And they go right throught to that amazing day earlier this year which saw the club see off Barnsley in the play-off final in one of the most dramatic and exciting matches ever seen.

The new season has only just begun, and there is plenty of football to be played until next May.

But there will be thousands in our city hoping to see the Owls back at the famous stadium again in 2024.

We've put together a gallery of 22 pictures of The Owls fans at the club's big days at Wembley

1. Owls fans at Wembley

We've put together a gallery of 22 pictures of The Owls fans at the club's big days at Wembley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans at the 1966 F.A. Cup Final against Everton at Wembley Stadium, Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

2. 1966 Cup final

Sheffield Wednesday fans at the 1966 F.A. Cup Final against Everton at Wembley Stadium, Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday supporters at the Rumbelows League Cup Final against Manchester United , Wembley Stadium. Owls won the trophy. Picture: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

3. Owls fans 2.jpg

Sheffield Wednesday supporters at the Rumbelows League Cup Final against Manchester United , Wembley Stadium. Owls won the trophy. Picture: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Fans celebrate as Sheffield Wednesday beat Manchester United to win the Rumbelows Cup, as the League Cup was then known, in 1991. Wednesday went on to win promotion at the end of the season 1990/91 - a double celebration

4. Big celebrations

Fans celebrate as Sheffield Wednesday beat Manchester United to win the Rumbelows Cup, as the League Cup was then known, in 1991. Wednesday went on to win promotion at the end of the season 1990/91 - a double celebration Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WembleySheffield WednesdayEvertonManchester UnitedBarnsley