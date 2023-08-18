Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed great days at Wembley – and this fantastic picture gallery captures those magic moments.

We have put together a collection of the 24 best pictures we could find showing Owls fans at some of the biggest and most important games in their illustrious history.

The photographs we have dug out, which you can see below, run from the heady days of the club’s 1966 FA Cup final clash with Everton, through the glorious afternoon in April 1991 which saw the club beat Manchester United to lift the trophy in the League Cup Final.

And they go right throught to that amazing day earlier this year which saw the club see off Barnsley in the play-off final in one of the most dramatic and exciting matches ever seen.

The new season has only just begun, and there is plenty of football to be played until next May.

But there will be thousands in our city hoping to see the Owls back at the famous stadium again in 2024.

Owls fans at Wembley We've put together a gallery of 22 pictures of The Owls fans at the club's big days at Wembley

1966 Cup final Sheffield Wednesday fans at the 1966 F.A. Cup Final against Everton at Wembley Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday supporters at the Rumbelows League Cup Final against Manchester United , Wembley Stadium. Owls won the trophy.