It’s 32 years ago today since a band of Sheffield Wednesday players wrote themselves into the club’s folklore.

Against the odds, Second Division Wednesday beat a Manchester United team inching to the verge of greatness again in the League Cup final at Wembley, thanks to an iconic goal from John Sheridan. Those of you who watched it will still remember the ‘dink’ and those not old enough will certainly have been told about it.

"We had a great spirit. They just all gelled together. We went to a cup final that we knew we were going to win,” said boss Ron Atkinson. "I don’t think I’ve ever had that feeling in football, whoever we were playing, but we knew we were going down there to win it.”

To this day the Owls are the last non-top flight team to have won a major trophy in England.

But what happened to that class of 91? Alex Miller takes a look...

Manager - Ron Atkinson The architect of the Rumbelows success, Ron Atkinson resigned from his post as Wednesday manager at the end of the season to take up the reigns at Aston Villa. He returned to rescue Wednesday from relegation in 1997. Save for a short stint at Nottingham Forest, it was his last job in football.

GK - Chris Turner A lifelong Wednesdayite, Turner left in the close season for Leyton Orient, where he would make his foray into management. Success at Hartlepool followed before he took over at Wednesday, putting together the squad that was promoted from League One under Paul Sturrock in 2005. Had spells at Stockport and Hartlepool again before 'moving upstairs' at Chesterfield and Port Vale. Went on to work on the founding of Wakefield AFC.

LB - Phil King Stayed on at S6 until 1994, when injuries began to take hold. Became a cult hero at Villa, where he was reunited with Atkinson, by scoring penalty that took them past Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup back in 1994. After non-league involvement he retired for good in 2004 and is now the landlord of the Dolphin pub in Swindon. Also works as an MC and football summariser for BBC Wiltshire.