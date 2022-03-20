Forecasters predict South Yorkshire will see its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, March 23.

MeteoGroup says Tuesday will be sunny with cloudy patches and to expect highs of 17C.

Then, on Wednesday, a day of sunshine will reportedly bring temperatures of up to 19C in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield is set for a heatwave next week

However, the Met Office is not so optimistic with its forecast, predicting highs of only 15C on Wednesday.

It is even saying to expect a patch of rain at around 3pm when the heat will be highest.

However, either prediction would nevertheless be the warmest day of 2022 so far.