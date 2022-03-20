Sheffield weather: Heatwave could bring highs of 19C to South Yorkshire next week
Sheffield could be basking in temperatures of up to 19C next week as a heatwave is forecast to hit the nation.
Forecasters predict South Yorkshire will see its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, March 23.
MeteoGroup says Tuesday will be sunny with cloudy patches and to expect highs of 17C.
Then, on Wednesday, a day of sunshine will reportedly bring temperatures of up to 19C in Sheffield.
However, the Met Office is not so optimistic with its forecast, predicting highs of only 15C on Wednesday.
It is even saying to expect a patch of rain at around 3pm when the heat will be highest.
However, either prediction would nevertheless be the warmest day of 2022 so far.
Both forecasters agree though that Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week will see strong sunshine and balmy temperatures with little to no chance of rain in the city.