Sheffield weather: Heatwave could bring highs of 19C to South Yorkshire next week

Sheffield could be basking in temperatures of up to 19C next week as a heatwave is forecast to hit the nation.

By Alastair Ulke
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:20 am

Forecasters predict South Yorkshire will see its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, March 23.

MeteoGroup says Tuesday will be sunny with cloudy patches and to expect highs of 17C.

Then, on Wednesday, a day of sunshine will reportedly bring temperatures of up to 19C in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield is set for a heatwave next week

However, the Met Office is not so optimistic with its forecast, predicting highs of only 15C on Wednesday.

It is even saying to expect a patch of rain at around 3pm when the heat will be highest.

However, either prediction would nevertheless be the warmest day of 2022 so far.

Both forecasters agree though that Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week will see strong sunshine and balmy temperatures with little to no chance of rain in the city.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield weather: City to enjoy spell of warm weather next week
South YorkshireMet OfficeSheffield