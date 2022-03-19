Sheffield weather: City to enjoy spell of warm weather next week

Sheffield is to continue to enjoy a spell of warm weather next week, according to the latest forecasts.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:42 pm

The city is set to see highs of 14C today and plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office and it is expecting the warm spell to continue next week.

Between Tuesday and Friday, thermometers are set to reach a high of 15C, with lots of sunshine also expected.

Sheffield is to continue to enjoy warmer temperatures next week (Photo: Getty)

But tomorrow, it will feel noticeably cooler in Sheffield compared to today, with the a maximum temperature of 9C expected.

