Sheffield venue's 4am opening plan sparks anger among readers

The former Sinclairs department store is being converted into an American themed restaurant, So Famous, due to open in November.

When the original plans were approved, the opening hours were 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, but the restaurant has now come back to Sheffield City Council, asking to extend the opening hours to 4am.

So Famous.

The move has led to a lot of comments from readers, with many taking to Facebook to have their say on the plans.

One reader said: “My parents live in the apartments, they do not object to So Famous or about it opening until 11.30pm/midnight.

“But why should they need or want to open until 4am?

“They have lived in the city centre (for) 15 years and have no problems with noise/trams/shops, restaurants and bars.

“But 4am is normally quieter. It is a residential place first and foremost and was originally built above a shop.”

But Graham Brown was of the opinion that “times have changed, people come out later and go home later.”

Emily Brown posted: “You choose to live on Gell Street, which during the day in the academic year is super busy, and the same at night.

“Do your research before moving into a city centre flat.”

A report to the council states: “We have done some market research in the area and feel, for the nature of the business being operated, it is not unreasonable to be open till 4am.

“The commercial already benefits from acoustic treatment to all ceilings throughout and therefore, there should be no disturbance to the residence above.”

But a number of residents and the chairman of the residents association involving the owners of 21 apartments in Glossop Road Baths building, opposite the restaurant, have objected.

They say: “We cannot see any demand after midnight in this residential part of the city centre for a restaurant.

“To permit later opening would be moving it into the nightclub category and would change the nature of the area in which we live.”