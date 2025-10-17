A video shows Katy Perry singing and dancing with fan Ben Hatcher who she invited up on stage at her Sheffield concert.

Pop megastar Katy Perry left a superfan gobsmacked after inviting him up on stage to twerk with her mid-concert - before serenading him with a song.

The singer made Teenage Dreams come true for lifelong fan Ben Hatcher after she chose him to go on stage at her Sheffield gig on Friday October 10.

The 20-year-old student was given the shock of his life as he twerked with the US superstar in front of 10,000 people at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

He said the Fireworks singer invited him on stage and asked where he was from - before serenading him with an impromptu rap about his hometown.

Ben, who also grabbed an on-stage selfie, says he's been a fan since he was six and the 44-year-old singer has always been his 'number one'.

Katy Perry fan Ben Hatcher grabbed a selfie with the star after she invited him up on stage during her concert at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday October 10 2025. | Ben Hatcher / SWNS

Ben, from Monyash, Derbyshire, said: “We had really good seats so when she was at the end of the stage, she was basically in line with me.

"I was with my friend and mum - me and my friend had so much energy and were jumping, screaming and dancing.

“We caught her attention from just being really into it. Every time she looked, we interacted with her.

"She asked people to come on stage and pointed at myself. I was in a Left Shark t-shirt which is to do with her Super Bowl performance.

"During that performance she was dancing to Teenage Dream with two sharks behind and the one on her left started doing whatever he wanted.

“She was really inviting and really fun.

"We kind of had some banter saying I didn’t put much thought into the outfit.

"We talked a bit and then I said ‘you don’t like me,’ she said ‘no, I don’t like you’ and she said ‘no, I’m joking, I love you,’ and I said ‘I love you too’.

"That’s when we hugged.

“It was really fun and playful. She asked where I was from and I always say Bakewell, then I said Monyash in the Peak District.

"She said pick one and I said Monyash.

“She had no clue where they were but it was so funny, I loved it.

“She just started signing it and we started twerking together on stage. She was really fun and invested.

"People say never meet your idol, but it went amazing."

Sharon Hatcher and Mia Lloyd who were with Ben Hatcher when he was invited up on stage by Katy Perry during her concert at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday October 10 2025. | Ben Hatcher / SWNS

The Chinese and economics student said: "The reality of the seriousness of what happened didn’t occur to me until I was laying in bed about to sleep.

"My mum is a very emotional person - she shed a tear or two.

“I've been a fan ever since I was young, I was obsessed with her.

"She’s always been my number one. Roar is my favourite ever song of hers, and Prism is my favourite album.

“I got the CD for my birthday and there’s a song called birthday on it, so it was fate.

“This is the third time I've seen her, one in 2014, one in 2018 and then last week. She was amazing."