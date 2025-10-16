Farrar’s Fun Fair returns to Utilita Arena Sheffield for October Half Term!

Get ready for Sheffield’s biggest fun fair as Farrar’s Fun Fairs returns to the Utilita Arena Sheffield car park this October Half Term, running from Thursday October 24 to Sunday November 2, open 2pm–10pm daily.

With thrill rides, family rides and fun for all ages, the event promises an action-packed week for the whole family, and entry is just £1.

This year’s line-up includes an all-new attraction for thrill seekers, the Extreme Booster, standing over 40 metres high and guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping. Joining favourites such as the waltzers, dodgems, and Crazy Wave, the 2025 fair is set to be Farrar’s biggest and best yet.