Forget the football and the magic of the FA Cup, there will be some spectators at Bramall Lane interested in just one thing tonight – Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.

There are high hopes among some in the Steel City and further afield that the Deadpool actor will be in the crowd at Bramall Lane tonight for Sheffield United’s FA Cup replay against the superstar's Wrexham side.

The actor completed a £2m takeover of National League club Wrexham in February 2021, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney and was there to watch his team secure a fourth round replay after a thrilling 3-3 draw last month.

Some of the A-list actor's fans have bought tickets for the Bramall Lane fixture in the hope of catching a glimpse of the star.

There is excitement at the prospect of Ryan Reynolds coming to Sheffield later this month to watch his team, Wrexham, play Sheffield United (Getty)

For those unable to make tonight’s game, the fixture is expected to attract a large TV audience - with Wrexham having notched up a legion of new fans since the Americans bought the club.

In addition to Wrexham having amassed an army of fans from the US, the club is also proving popular with viewers of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, chronicling the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football's oldest clubs.

After his team held Sheffield United to an unexpected draw in their first meeting, Reynolds tweeted: “That was one of the most exciting things I have ever seen.”