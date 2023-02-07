There are high hopes among some in the Steel City and further afield that the Deadpool actor will be in the crowd at Bramall Lane tonight for Sheffield United’s FA Cup replay against the superstar's Wrexham side.
The actor completed a £2m takeover of National League club Wrexham in February 2021, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney and was there to watch his team secure a fourth round replay after a thrilling 3-3 draw last month.
Some of the A-list actor's fans have bought tickets for the Bramall Lane fixture in the hope of catching a glimpse of the star.
For those unable to make tonight’s game, the fixture is expected to attract a large TV audience - with Wrexham having notched up a legion of new fans since the Americans bought the club.
In addition to Wrexham having amassed an army of fans from the US, the club is also proving popular with viewers of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, chronicling the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football's oldest clubs.
After his team held Sheffield United to an unexpected draw in their first meeting, Reynolds tweeted: “That was one of the most exciting things I have ever seen.”
He added: “Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”