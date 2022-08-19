Sheffield United: Rare match programme from 1915 FA Cup final when Blades beat Chelsea on auction
A rare programme from the 1915 final when Sheffield United beat Chelsea to claim the FA Cup has gone to auction.
The 3-0 match at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on April 24, 1915, was dubbed ‘the Khaki Cup final’ because there were so many uniformed officers in the crowd.
In fact, it was the last FA Cup final seen in Britain before all competitive football was suspended by the Great War.
Now, an exceedingly rare programme from the game will go on sale at the Graham Budd Auctions’ sale of Sports Memorabilia on September 6 and 7.
The collectable is estimated to fetch £10,000-15,000.
Other sports collectables going under the hammer will include an autograph by England’s first ever football captain, Cuthbert Ottaway (1850 – 1878), and also Bobby Charlton’s childhood bible.
Other football-related items include a Wembley Turnstile from before the current stadium was built and comes with certificate of authenticity from Wembley Stadium issued during the demolition project.