News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sheffield United: Rare match programme from 1915 FA Cup final when Blades beat Chelsea on auction

A rare programme from the 1915 final when Sheffield United beat Chelsea to claim the FA Cup has gone to auction.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:46 pm

The 3-0 match at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on April 24, 1915, was dubbed ‘the Khaki Cup final’ because there were so many uniformed officers in the crowd.

In fact, it was the last FA Cup final seen in Britain before all competitive football was suspended by the Great War.

Read More

Read More
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
A programme from the 1915 FA Cup Final when Sheffield United beat Chelsea has gone on auction. Black and white photo from Sheffield United game on 24th April 1936. Images by Rolant Dafis + Fox Photos/Getty Images.

Most Popular

Now, an exceedingly rare programme from the game will go on sale at the Graham Budd Auctions’ sale of Sports Memorabilia on September 6 and 7.

The collectable is estimated to fetch £10,000-15,000.

Other sports collectables going under the hammer will include an autograph by England’s first ever football captain, Cuthbert Ottaway (1850 – 1878), and also Bobby Charlton’s childhood bible.

Other football-related items include a Wembley Turnstile from before the current stadium was built and comes with certificate of authenticity from Wembley Stadium issued during the demolition project.

The programme is expected to sell for £10,000 to £15,000.

For more information, visit the Graham Budd Auction website.

Sheffield UnitedBladesChelseaManchester UnitedBritain