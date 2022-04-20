Brendan Tingle worked as a tunnel security officer for the Blades for many years and was popular with players, staff and supporters alike.

He previously worked at a number of nightclubs in and around Sheffield, including the legendary Josephine’s club on Barker’s Pool, which was frequented by celebrities including Johnny Mathis, Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett.

Brendan Tingle, a 'much-loved' security guard for Sheffield United, has sadly died

Leading the tributes, Sheffield United said in a statement: “Brendan was a much-loved part of the family at Bramall Lane and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. For many years, he was a familiar face at the mouth of the players’ tunnel and was a fantastic representative of the club, assisting our opponents, match officials and everyone who operated in that area of the ground.

“We are currently liaising with his family at this difficult time, assisting where possible, and are discussing a suitable tribute for ‘Bren’.”

Brendan was best known by many people for his work at nightclubs in the region, and David Growns, for whom he worked as a doorman at Harveys nightclub in Rotherham during the 90s, described him as a ‘lovely bloke who could look after himself if he had to’.

"Brendan was always so pleasant with everyone and was really well liked,” added David.

Gary Sinclair, owner of Maggie Mays bar in Sheffield city centre and Bramall Lane stadium announcer for the Blades, also paid tribute.

He said: “The main man upstairs has a new head doorman. The pearly gates of St Peter are now looked after by a special friend of many years.

“Absolutely stunned at the passing of Brendan Tingle. RIP big lad.

“Give the first Wine Gum to Shred. Gonna miss you on that tunnel.”

Brendan left his mark too on the boxing world, and former European boxing champion Ryan Rhodes, who now runs his own gym in Sheffield, was among those from the sport paying their respects.