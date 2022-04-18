Tayah moved to Adam’s home town of Doncaster when the show ended and, with their relationship going from strength to strength, it has now been revealed that Tayah is 14 weeks pregnant.

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria, who live in Doncaster, have announced that they are expecting a baby together (Photo: E4)

The couple announced the news in OK! magazine.

Adam proposed to 26-year-old Tayah for real at the end of Married At First Sight and the pair were hoping to marry later this year, but with a new arrival on the way the date as now been moved back a year.