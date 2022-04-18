Married At First Sight: Doncaster couple who met on TV show make pregnancy announcement

A Married At First Sight couple living together in Doncaster have announced they are expecting a baby.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 18th April 2022, 11:21 am

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria met one year ago in the last series of The Channel 4 reality TV show and are the only couple from that series to have stayed together.

Tayah moved to Adam’s home town of Doncaster when the show ended and, with their relationship going from strength to strength, it has now been revealed that Tayah is 14 weeks pregnant.

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria, who live in Doncaster, have announced that they are expecting a baby together (Photo: E4)

The couple announced the news in OK! magazine.

Adam proposed to 26-year-old Tayah for real at the end of Married At First Sight and the pair were hoping to marry later this year, but with a new arrival on the way the date as now been moved back a year.

Tayah told OK!: “We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.”

