The criticism follows Wednesday night’s match against Sunderland, after which several United fans have complained about heavy-handed and aggressive conduct from group a of new stewards working on the Kop.

Jonny Gascoigne from Blades fan group, The Shoreham View, said he witnessed the stewards ‘pushing kids,’ trying to start fights, and in one case ‘choking’ a fan who was surprised to be asked to show his ticket again shortly after scanning in with it.

“They seemed to have an issue with every single person coming through...they were grabbing tickets off people...they were pushing people for no good reason,” said Jonny.

A number of Sheffield United fans have raised concerns about ‘aggressive’ behaviour from new stewards at Bramall Lane, as the club says it is ‘investigating complaints of inappropriate behaviour’.

He added: “I think at the moment fans are in a state of shock, it’s a case of why are we being treated like this, when, for years, there have been little or no problems...it takes away from what is normally a very happy atmosphere.”

Jonny says he is concerned that if stewards on the Kop behave in a similar way during tomorrow’s match against Blackburn Rovers at the Lane, the two ‘combustible elements’ of parents wanting to protect their children from ‘aggressive’ stewards, and younger fans who have been drinking before the match, could result in trouble.

In addition to the conduct of new stewards on the Kop, some of the issues raised by fans appear to stem from the club introducing more rigourous ticket checks, and ticket-holders being forced to use the designated gangway for their seat.

A spokesperson for Sheffield United said: “For a while there have been issues around the back of the Kop and we have been urged to take action by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA), they are a regulatory body which have influence over the license we have to allow supporters into our ground.

“Anti-social behaviour and persistent standing has contributed to overcrowding in that particular area. We have now implemented ticket checks and will continue to look at ways ensure all fans are safe and enjoy the Bramall Lane experience.

“Additionally, as part of our procedures, we are investigating complaints of inappropriate behaviour following Wednesday evening’s fixture.”

Season ticket holder, Andrew Moore, was at Wednesday’s match and has also described the behaviour of stewards on the Kop as ‘aggressive’.

Andrew says he feels that the club’s insistence on ticket-holders using the gangway that has been designated for their seat is creating unnecessary difficulties for fans, particularly those, like his parents, who have mobility issues and choose which gangway they use based on accessibility, and not on what is written on their ticket.

He says that not only have members of his family with mobility issues been stopped from using the ground-level John Street gangway this season, but stewards would also not allow him to go through the same gangway as his mother, Susan Moore, who has a replacement knee, to help her down the stairs because they have been allocated different gangways.

"We get their an hour before kick-off when the ground’s empty, so I don’t know why they won’t let us use whichever gangway is best for us,” Andrew added.