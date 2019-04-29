A Sheffield United fan who fell through the roof of a bus shelter while celebrating his team’s win on Saturday, which left the Blades on the cusp of Premier League promotion, has been released from hospital.

He was taken to hospital after crashing through the roof of a bus shelter on London Road after climbing on top as he celebrated his team’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, which left the Blades one step closer to top flight football.

A football fan fell through a bus shelter as he celebrated Sheffield United's win on Saturday, which left the team on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League

Mathematically the team was not promoted on Saturday, but fans across the city celebrated the win.

Huge crowds gathered in London Road as fans celebrated their team’s success.

South Yorkshire Police said the man who fell through the bus shelter was released from hospital last night but was not seriously injured in his fall.

The force said ‘officers will be speaking to him in due course’ but the incident ‘is not being investigated as criminal damage’.