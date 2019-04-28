Attempted armed robbery at Sheffield superstore

An attempted armed robbery has taken place at a superstore in Sheffield.

Police say they responded to reports of three people carrying weapons, including a firearm, entering the Costco store at Parkway Drive at around 4.40 on Sunday afternoon.

An armed man is seen running away from Costco store in Sheffield

There were no injuries during the attempted robbery, South Yorkshire Police confirmed, and it was as yet unclear whether anything had been taken during the attempted.

The three people, wearing masks, were seen running out of the store and driving off in a blue Ford car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 622 of 28 April 2019.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

