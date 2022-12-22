It was a dream come true for Blades fans – as the promotion chasing team’s stars turned out to visit them in hospital in Sheffield.

Sheffield’s United players swapped Bramall Lane for the Jessop Wing maternity hospital and the Princess Royal Spinal Centre at the Northern General Hospital, bringing gifts with them, and even joined in with a wheelchair sports event.

Jordan Amissah, John Egan, Amel Ahmedhoozic, Matt Duke and Tamara Wilcock visited the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at Jessops Maternity Wing, with a tour from matron Claire Howard and Sheffield Hospitals Charity- funded family support assistant Holly Fearn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members with new-borns in the unit met the players and had their babies first football photos taken. Gifts were given to babies and families on the ward.

It was a dream come true for Blades fans – as the promotion chasing team’s stars turned out to visit them in hospital in Sheffield. Left to Right SUFC Player Anel Ahmedhodzic, Dad Robbie and Baby son Sam

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an emotional visit to the newly refurbished Bereavement Suite, where staff talked the players through the services offered to families at an incredibly difficult time. The suite was improved thanks to funds raised via the charity.

A second visit took place at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre at the Northern General.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity and NHS staff were joined by players Daniel Jebbison, Ben Osborn, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, manager Paul Heckingbottom and first team coach Jack Lester.

They chatted to patients, and matron Jane Coates led the tour where the team learnt about the specialist support, therapies and care given at the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a dream come true for Blades fans – as the promotion chasing team’s stars turned out to visit them in hospital in Sheffield. Staff from Spinal Injuries Unit at the Northern General Hospital with SUFC players, Manager Paul Heckingbottom and Coach Jack Lester with Sam Earnshaw Sheffield Hospitals Charity

A physio sports session was taking place in the sports hall with a broad range of patients, all with different ages and abilities. The players asked if they could get involved, and each took to a wheelchair and joined in a game with the patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Earnshaw head of corporate partnerships at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said, “To say it made their day was an understatement. It made mine too and was just wonderful to watch. The lads really were fantastic.”

Shef ield Hospitals Charity is the official charity for the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering help and assistance to the Northern General Hospital, Jessop Maternity Wing, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Hospital.