Sheffield United's players put away their boots for an afternoon earlier this week as they decamped around the Steel City to visit their nominated charities and hospitals and spread some Christmas cheer.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom and star men including Iliman Ndiaye, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ollie Norwood were amongst the Blades contingents meeting fans and staff and delivering presents to kids before Christmas, in a bid to bring some much-needed smiles to faces at what for some can be a difficult time.

Amongst the venues were Weston Park cancer hospital, the Children’s Hospital and the Northern General Hospital, where some of United’s players had a go at a wheelchair football session.

Members of United’s Women side also joined the visits, and here are 13 heartwarming photos of the Blades giving back to the community this Christmas…

1. FkhJ20EWQAE6Oc7.jpg Sheffield United stars spread festive cheer in build-up to Christmas Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

2. FkhJ2zzXwAU8xVk.jpg Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ben Osborn take part in a wheelchair football session at Northern General Hospital Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

3. FkhJ20EXwAARkK5.jpg Boss Paul Heckingbottom and coach Jack Lester joined players in spreading festive cheer Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

4. FkhJ20GXwAIlWEv.jpg Striker Daniel Jebbison was also part of the United delegation at the Northern General Hospital Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales