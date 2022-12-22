13 heartwarming photos as Sheffield United stars spread festive cheer in hospitals and charities
Sheffield United's players put away their boots for an afternoon earlier this week as they decamped around the Steel City to visit their nominated charities and hospitals and spread some Christmas cheer.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom and star men including Iliman Ndiaye, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ollie Norwood were amongst the Blades contingents meeting fans and staff and delivering presents to kids before Christmas, in a bid to bring some much-needed smiles to faces at what for some can be a difficult time.
Amongst the venues were Weston Park cancer hospital, the Children’s Hospital and the Northern General Hospital, where some of United’s players had a go at a wheelchair football session.
Members of United’s Women side also joined the visits, and here are 13 heartwarming photos of the Blades giving back to the community this Christmas…