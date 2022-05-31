The 45-year-old broadcaster will join Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije to present Channel 5's evening bulletin at 5pm on Monday, June 6 after six years as the host of BBC Breakfast.
He made the announcement on Monday (May 30) on the Jeremy Vine Show and later posted a short video to his Twitter and Instagram, with the caption, 'Here we go. See you next Monday at 5, on 5.'
In the clip, he said: "It's great to be joining Channel 5, but news is never about who sits in the chair. It's the stories that matter most from a team you can trust."
Mr Walker, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year, replaced Sian Williams on 5 News as the lead anchor.
When will Dan Walker present 5 News and who will be his co-host?
Upon his departure from the state broadcaster, the father-of-three said: "I've never ever been motivated by money in any job that I've ever taken, even though I've loved working at BBC Breakfast and everybody who works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5.
"And also go and make some programmes outside of the news."
A job advert then went out for the 26.5 hour working week, promising a salary north of £100,000.
His announcement has been welcomed by his fans, with many saying they will be tuning in to see him reading the news in his fresh role.
One said: "Woo hoo! Good luck, Dan. Will be watching!"
Another commented: “All the best Dan with your new job, what could be described as a reverse Charlie Stayt. Looking forward to seeing you."
And a third said: “I'll be tuning in can't wait to see you in your new job, Dan and sending you masses of good luck not that you need it.”
Dan moved to Sheffield as a student and has stayed in the city ever since.
He has in the past spoken of how he loves living in the city, close to the Peak District.