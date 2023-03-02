Sheffield’s main shopping street has been stripped of all but one tree ahead of an £18m redevelopment scheme.

Work crews were out on Fargate on Tuesday, February 28, where they felled eight large trees using chainsaws. Photos show how the view down the main shopping route is now clear of trees except for one left standing close to Vision Express.

Much of the lumber was fenced off and left on the street for collection later, and will reportedly be used by some city schools.

Sheffield City Council has pledged to plant 15 new trees as part of the Fargate revamp.

The view down Fargate in Sheffield City Centre shows how it has been cleared of trees ahead of renovation works.

The felling is the first step of an £18m renovation project, which will see flower beds, seating areas and new street lighting installed. Numbers 20-26 Fargate will also be turned into a ‘cultural hub’ with co-working spaces and a cafe/juice bar planned.

The proposed renovations, which start in April, have been scaled back by the council in recent weeks after the budget for it ballooned from £8.82m in November 2021 to £18m now. A committee heard the increased costs were due to increased prices of materials, as well as inflation and unplanned additions such as an underground bin system and anti-terrorism bollards.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chairman of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Work has begun to remove eight trees from Fargate and Barkers Pool to make way for the highly-anticipated regeneration of the area. We have retained as many trees as is physically possible whilst allowing for the required construction works to be undertaken.”

“Once completed, Fargate will go from minimal planting to 924 metres of planting, including 80 different species.”

Much of the lumber has been fenced off for later collection. It will reportedly be given to schools for their own use.