Trees cut down on Fargate in Sheffield city centre ahead of proposed £18m renovation works

Trees were felled on Fargate in Sheffield city centre today in what is believed to be the first stage of a proposed £18m renovation.

Work crews are in the process of cutting down eight trees on the main shopping street and were pictured loading the lumber onto a truck.

It is believed the felling is part of an £18m renovation by the city council, which principally will create flower beds, seating areas and new streetlighting, as well as planting up to fifteen new trees. To do this, eight existing trees will be removed. The lumber will reportedly be given to schools in Tinsley and Broomhill for their own use.

Other renovations include refitting 20-26 Fargate into a ‘cultural hub’ with co-working spaces and a cafe/juice bar.

The proposed renovations have been scaled back in recent weeks by the council after the budget for it ballooned from £8.82m in November 2021 to £18m now. A committee heard the increased costs was due to increased costs of materials, inflation, and unplanned additions such as an underground bin system and anti-terrorism bollards.

The street renovation works themselves will start in April.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Work has begun to remove eight trees from Fargate and Barkers Pool to make way for the highly-anticipated regeneration of the area. We have retained as many trees as is physically possible whilst allowing for the required construction works to be undertaken.

“Once completed, Fargate will go from minimal planting to 924 metres of planting, including 80 different species.”

