Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
A number of trams in Sheffield will only run hourly today until Saturday due to a railway strike – here’s everything you need to know.
Industrial action is being taken by National Rail staff as part of an ongoing dispute about pay and working conditions.
45,000 rail workers are walking out in a dispute over pay and terms, and there are no trains running at all from 6.30pm onwards.
It also means that on Thursday (August 18) and Saturday (August 20), the Parkgate/Cathedral tram service in Sheffield will only run hourly, and will also not run in the evening.
On Thursday and Saturday, an hourly tram train service will operate with the first departure from Cathedral at 07:27 and the first departure from Parkgate at 07:59.
They will then only run hourly until the last departure from Cathedral to Parkgate at 17:27 and from Parkgate to Cathedral at 17:59.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the first service from Cathedral to Parkgate will be 07:00 and from Parkgate to Cathedral at 07:32. A normal service will operate thereafter.
However, those Friday trams will not serve Rotherham Central or Parkgate and will terminate at Meadowhall.
Stagecoach says at times when Tram Train services are unable to serve Rotherham and Parkgate in full, valid tram tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach bus services in the affected areas.
It comes as half of Britain’s railway lines will close today and Saturday with only a fifth of services running nationwide.