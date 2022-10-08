To help you out, The Star has listed all trains running to and from Sheffield during the strikes today (October 8).

In real terms, there is an approximately 80 per cent reduction in services across all railway lines.

Only one in five trains are reportedly running across the UK today due to a nationwide train strike by 15 railway companies.

Walkouts have been reported across almost all major routes and many services not running after 6.30pm.

Rail replacement buses are being run at many stations, and tickets are frequently being accepted by other operators and on other days.

Passengers should only travel by train if necessary, Network Rail says, and to plan their journey ahead of time.

Here’s which services are running to and from Sheffield on Saturday.

Services are also expected to start later than usual on Sunday.

Birmingham New Street to York via Sheffield, CrossCountry

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield to York at: 0921, 1021, 1121, 1221, 1321, 1421, 1521, 1621.

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield for Birmingham New Street at: 0956; 1055; 1155; 1256; 1355; 1456; 1556; 1656;

Sheffield to Tamworth via Chesterfield and Derby

There will be one train per hour for Tamworth via Derby and Chesterfield at: 0956; 1055; 1155; 1256; 1355; 1456; 1556; 1656.

Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe, Northern Service

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield to Leeds at: 0816; 0925; 1040; 1144; 1244; 1344; 1444; 1544; 1644.

There will be one train per hour arriving to Sheffield from Leeds at: 0901; 1025; 1131; 1230; 1329; 1428; 1527; 1626; 1726; 1823.

Customers with tickets meant for today can use them for travel the day before, or up to and including two days after.

Sheffield to Cleethorpes, TransPennine Express service

There will be one train departing approximately every two hours from Sheffield to Cleesthorpe at;0730; 0912; 1212; 1414; 1613.

There will be one train arriving approximately every two hours from Cleesthorpe to Sheffield at; 0908; 1102; 1359; 1608; 1806.

Liverpool to Norwich via Sheffield, East Midlands Railway service

This service is reduced and will not go to Liverpool or Norwich, and will instead terminate at Sheffield and Nottingham.

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield and terminating at Nottingham at; 0740; 0840; 0940; 1040; 1140; 1240; 1340; 1443; 1540; 1640.

There will be one train per hour arriving into Sheffield from Nottingham, where it will terminate, at; 0841; 0937; 1037; 1138; 1236; 1337; 1435; 1537; 1637; 1736.

Sheffield to London St Pancras, East Midlands Railway service

This replacement service is only timetabled for Tuesday and Thursday

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield to London St Pancras at; 0900; 1000; 1100; 1200; 1300; 1400; 1500; 1600; 1701; 1800.

There will be one train per hour arriving into Sheffield from London St Pancras, where it will terminate, at; 0845; 0942; 1042; 1142; 1241; 1342; 1442; 1542; 1642; 1744.

To check if your train is affected, use National Rail’s Journey Planner service online.