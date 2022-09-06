Talbot Street, which runs between Granville Road and Gilbert Street, was closed yesterday afternoon for construction work.

As a knock on, traffic is more congested in surround streets and on the city’s ring road than usual.

File Photo by Highways England. Traffic in Sheffield is heavier than usual this morning (September 6).

Granville Road, St Mary’s Road and Hanover Way are far more heavily congested for the morning rush, with tailbacks reaching into Chesterfield Road, Fulwood Road and Ecclesall Road South.

Meanwhile, Abbeydale Road is reportedly almost at a standstill, with severe delays of more than 15 minutes along its entire length and an average speed of around 5mph.

Delays of more than 10 minutes are being reported across the city as a result.