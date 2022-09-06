Cost of Living: Live blog as PM Liz Truss begins first day in office while prices in Sheffield soar
As Prime Minister Liz Truss begins her first day in office, The Star has a list of issues they could start with.
As prices surge in Sheffield and across the country, The Star is launching its own cost of living crisis campaign today (September 6) to highlight who needs help the most.
Join us as we bring you what is happening to Sheffield’s struggling businesses and families, as well as the latest from Ms Truss’ first day in No 10.
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 14:30
Key Events
- Liz Truss will take her post as Prime Minister today after winning the Conservative leadership race on Monday..
- Politicians, charities and organisations are calling for immediate action by Ms Truss to tackle the cost of living crisis.
- It comes as, today, The Star is launching its own cost-of-living campaign to highlight residents who have been left behind by the surge in prices.
- Join us today as we bring you all the latest on the Prime Minister’s first day in office while shining a light of who needs help the most.
Boris Johnson tenders resignation as prime minister to Queen in Balmoral
Boris Johnson travelled with his wife, Carrie Johnson, to Balmoral in Scotland where he officially tendered his resignation to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Liz Truss now officially the new prime minister of the UK after ‘kissing of hands’ with Queen in Balmoral
Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak to number 10 yesterday
Cost of living crisis: Five of the best supermarket deals this week including Aldi, Lidl and Iceland
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield schools face ‘triple funding challenge’ as new year begins
Sheffield schools face 'triple funding challenge' as new year begins, due to cost of living crisis
This is a big week for schools as they face up to a looming funding crisis.Learn Sheffield’s CEO Stephen Betts has his say.
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield hospitals facing energy crisis as concerns for patient services emerge
Sheffield hospitals facing energy crisis as concerns for patient services emerge
Sheffield’s hospitals are facing major pressures due to the energy crisis –and there are fears it could hit patient services.
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield manufacturer Mincon Carbide signs ruinous electricity deal
Bosses were forced to sign up ‘within the hour’ to secure a deal - at an increase of 470 per cent
A Sheffield firm narrowly avoided shut down after six out of seven energy firms refused to supply the business.
How residents in Sheffield's poshest village will weather the storm
Cost of living crisis: Desperate Sheffield shopkeeper removes lightbulbs in bid to survive
Debbie Moon is set to buy solar fairylights to beat the bills at her dried flower shop
A Sheffield shopkeeper has removed half of her lightbulbs in a desperate bid to survive the cost of energy crisis.
Cost of living crisis: The Star's open letter to new Prime Minister calling for action to protect Sheffield
Act now before it is too late - The Star's open letter to new Prime Minister Liz Truss
'Don't let us freeze and don't let us starve this winter' - that is the stark message of a growing number of people to Britain's new Prime Minister as she starts her first full day in office today.