Councillor Ben Miskell spoke at a rally in Sheffield city centre last night organised as a show of solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded the neighbouring country.

In a message directed at Ukrainians, in South Yorkshire and abroad, Councillor Miskell said: “We stand with you in your desire to live a peaceful and democratic life”.

Hundreds gathered at a rally in Sheffield city centre last night in a show of solidarity for Ukraine

Addressing Putin, he added: “I’m here to send a message that’s loud and clear from the people of Sheffield, backed by all political groupings in our Town Hall – Mr Putin, get your grubby hands-off Ukraine.

“Take your tanks, missiles, and war planes out of Ukrainian territory and let Ukrainians live in peace.”

He added: “Whilst we send that clear message to Putin, we send a message of love and solidarity to our sisters and brothers in Ukraine. We stand with you in your desire to live a peaceful and democratic life.

“We stand with you in your desire to determine your own future, as a sovereign state and join whatever international organisations you see fit.

“And we stand with you in calling for our government to provide you with the support necessary to dictate your own future.

“Whilst so many brave Ukrainians remain in the country, sadly many have had to flee. We stand with you in demanding that our government here in the UK, welcomes with open arms all those fleeing Putin’s bloodsheds.

“That’s why we here in the UK must mirror arrangements put in place by the European Union to welcome Ukrainians and their families.”

Coun Miskell added: “Let us once again be clear, in this City of Sanctuary, Sheffield will welcome you with open arms and love.

“Friends, this war must stop. We stand here in solidarity with our Ukrainian sisters and brothers. We also stand here with those Russians who so bravely protested on the streets in St Petersburg, in Moscow and in towns and cities throughout Russia. They did so despite threats of imprisonment to say that Putin does not wage war in their name.