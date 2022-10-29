The ratings are updated weekly based on inspections of premises and two have been updated – one which achieved a top score of 5 and another which received a 2.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that Mr Pizza on Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, has received a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on May 23, and Pizza City & Indian Cuisine on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, was given a score of two based on an inspection on September 22.

It means that of Sheffield's 641 takeaways and sandwich shops, 272 have have a rating of 5; 131 have a rating of 4; 99 have a rating of 3; 21 have a rating of 2 and 16 have a rating of 1.

The latest food standard hygiene ratings for takeaways in Sheffield have been released

Just one takeaway – Smashcity Burgers on Surbiton Street close to the Centertainment complex in Sheffield has a rating of zero.

The Food Standard’s Agency displays ratings online and businesses display them on their premises to help customers make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Premises with a 5 rating are deemed to have very good hygiene standards, a 4 means hygiene standards are good, a 3 means they are generally satisfactory, a 2 means some improvement is necessary and a 1 means major improvement is necessary. A zero rating means urgent improvement is required.