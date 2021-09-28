Sheffield supermarket rewards care home staff with luxury food hampers

To celebrate British Food Fortnight, Jack’s supermarket, on Kilner Way, has donated a hamper of British foods to Blenheim Court Care Home and The Midhurst to treat the carers after their hard work this year.

British Food Fortnight, which is now in its 20th year, is a national celebration of the diverse and delicious fresh products farmed and grown in the UK, and this year takes place from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3.

The hamper was made up of a selection of British tea, biscuits, scones and cakes for the care home workers and residents to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Jack's on Kilner Way, Sheffield, have donated luxury food hampers to care staff.

Daniel Saragea, store manager of Jack’s Sheffield, said: “At Jack’s we love the flavours of Britain and are passionate about working with hundreds of regional farmers, growers and producers. British Food Fortnight is an opportunity to celebrate their outstanding work and contribution to society, and we’re so glad we have managed to show off some of our favourite British products to the locals at Blenheim Court Care Home and The Midhurst.”

Situated in the north of Sheffield city, Blenheim Court is a large, specially converted 35 bedded care home.

Midhurst Road is a residential care home run by Sheffcare Limited, a not-for-profit provider of excellent care – Midhurst has 42 beds for elderly residents.