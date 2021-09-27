Friendship lunch celebrates fifth anniversary in Sheffield

On September 13, the Friendship Lunch celebrated its fifth anniversary at the Crosspool Tavern, the same location as the first event in Sheffield and the second in South Yorkshire five years ago, with more than 50 guests attending.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people who may feel lonely and isolated to come together and make new friends over a drink, hot meal and live entertainment.

The Friendship Lunch's founder Kathy Markwick said: "It is always heartwarming to see people chatting, laughing, making friends, having a dance and exchanging phone numbers.

The 5th Birthday of the Crosspool Tavern Friendship Lunch. Pictured are Sheila Lomas, Ken Pask, Kathy Markwick, Alan Turner and Helen Coates from SCCC.

"Sadly, we had lost a few guests during the pandemic."

The recent event also saw the attendance by former Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Denise Fox, who attended the inaugural event when she was in office.

Kathy said: "Denise reminded us of her speech at the time, when she focused on the importance of maintaining and creating friendships, particularly as we got older.

"She said it had been even more important during the pandemic and that it was really lovely to see so many people at the event.

"It definitely gives people something to look forward to and something to get dressed up for. It is 'dementia friendly' and therefore ideal for those living with dementia and their families or carers."

The event includes a two-course lunch and live entertainment, as well as the opportunity to meet new people.

The next Friendship Lunch at the Crosspool Tavern is on Monday, October 11.