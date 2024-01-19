There is a chance of travel disruption and damage to buildings, the Met Office has warned

A fresh weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with gusts of over 50mph bringing the risk of damage and disruption.

Things are set to start warming up, following sub-zero temperatures and a snow and ice warning earlier this week, but Sheffield is due to face a fresh assault from strong winds.

A weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with gusts of over 50mph forecast. This file photo shows a tree which came down on Endcliffe Vale Road during Storm Otto in 2023

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, which will be in force from 6am this Sunday, January 21 to 6am on Monday, January 22.

It warns that there is a small chance of travel delays and cancellations on roads, rail, air and ferry services, with road closures possible, and a slight chance of damage to buildings, with tiles potentially being blown from roofs.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

What will the weather be like this weekend and next week?

The latest forecast shows a slightly milder and mostly dry Saturday for Sheffield, with a high of 6C and a low of 3C. It will be a relatively windy day, with gusts approaching 40mph.

Sunday will be milder still, with a high of 10C and a low of 8C. The worst of the wind is expected between 6pm that evening and 3am on Monday morning, with gusts of around 50mph throughout that period. Heavy rain is also forecast for Sunday evening.

A high of 9C is forecast for Monday, with sunny intervals expected, and temperatures could reach 13C on Tuesday, but heavy rain is forecast during the day.