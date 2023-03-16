A champion skier who honed his skills at Sheffield Ski Village made the most of the snow in his home city - as this video shows.

Paddy Graham took advantage of the heavy snowfall over the weekend to perform a spectacular 360 degree flip on the slopes at South Street Park, looking down over Sheffield railway station and the city centre, before sliding to a stop near the tram tracks. He also impressively negotiated the steps of Sheffield Amphitheatre and skied through the city’s streets, down the middle of some traffic-free roads, as shown in this footage recorded by Red Bull, which sponsors him.

Paddy grew up in Sheffield and after getting the skiing bug on a school trip to the USA he spent most of his spare time as a teenager at Sheffield Ski Village, securing a sponsorship deal by the age of 14. The 35-year-old is today the UK’s number one freeskier, according to Red Bull, having three times won the Battle of Britain London Freeze and also triumphed in the Red Bull Playstreets and Red Bull Tribal Quest competitions.

He said: “I learned to ski at the dry ski slope here and I’d seen that it snowed so I came home and I just wanted to experience the city with this winter feeling. I can’t believe how cold it was and we even got to make a jump. It was just amazing to do what I do full-time now, being a skier, in my home town in real snow. It was a really nice experience and I hope everyone else enjoyed the snow as much as I did.”

Red Bull skier Paddy Graham, who grew up in Sheffield and honed his skills at Sheffield Ski Village, performs a spectacular jump in his home city. Photo: Brodie Hood / Red Bull Content Pool

Paddy Graham said it was 'really nice' to be able to ski on real snow in his home city of Sheffield. Photo: Brodie Hood / Red Bull Content Pool

