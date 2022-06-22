The skinny dip is also intended to promote body confidence and well-being and encourage acceptance and participation in naturism.
Andrew Welch, National spokesman for British Naturism (BN) said: “Naturism as a lifestyle has been linked to many health benefits including stress relief, body confidence, mental health, well-being and the pure enjoyment and sense of liberation!
“The Great British Skinny Dip offers the opportunity for people to get involved in a fun way whilst raising funds for a fantastic national charity and to discover that, despite convention, there’s nothing to compare with swimming without a costume.”
BN say participation in naturism is on the rise, reporting a significant increase in new joiners since the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
The group hope to host many other skinny dips before the summer is out.