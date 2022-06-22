Sheffield Skinny Dip: Thousands across UK expected to join Great British Skinny Dip 2022

Thousands of people across the UK are expected to take part in British Naturism’s Great British Skinny Dip this summer in order to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:01 am

The skinny dip is also intended to promote body confidence and well-being and encourage acceptance and participation in naturism.

Andrew Welch, National spokesman for British Naturism (BN) said: “Naturism as a lifestyle has been linked to many health benefits including stress relief, body confidence, mental health, well-being and the pure enjoyment and sense of liberation!

The Great British Skinny Dip will take place this summer and raise money for the British Heart Foundation

“The Great British Skinny Dip offers the opportunity for people to get involved in a fun way whilst raising funds for a fantastic national charity and to discover that, despite convention, there’s nothing to compare with swimming without a costume.”

BN say participation in naturism is on the rise, reporting a significant increase in new joiners since the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

The group hope to host many other skinny dips before the summer is out.

The logo branding for this years Great British Skinny Dip.
