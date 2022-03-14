Sheffield's Half Marathon is due to take place on March 27, which coincides with this year's Mother's Day, and is dubbed the biggest event of its kind.

Thousands of runners will be taking part to raise money for charity in front of crowds of supporters. The route goes through the city centre, Ecclesall and Ringinglow.

Catherine Vickers, who owns a flower shop on Ecclesall Road, Flora, said she and a few other business owners in the area will be heavily affected with the event taking place on “one of our busiest days of the year”.

She said: “The road will be closed and we can't get people to shop and we can't deliver either. I will sue them for the loss of business.

“I have tried to complain to the local councillors in the area, but I haven't heard back from them...they're making a big mistake and they need to put this right.

“We weren't even informed about this as we found out by chance. We're not the only business on Ecclesall Road that will be affected, the shops on Broomhill will be too as the roads are all shut.”

Event to see closures to all traffic

This isn't the first time the Sheffield City Council has been criticised over the planned event.

Last week, one Sheffield resident said the council should have chosen a different day for the event as people will struggle to visit their mums due to road closures.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Has anyone from Sheffield Council given an ounce of thought to the fact that the Half Marathon is being run on Mother’s Day?

“This will render many homes along the route inaccessible to vehicles for much of the day as the roads will be shut.

“How many mothers living along the route will be inconvenienced because family can’t get near? How many family get-togethers will not happen, after two years of lockdown?”

The Sheffield Half Marathon website says there will be road restrictions and closures to all traffic.

Pedestrian and emergency service access will be maintained to all properties throughout the event.