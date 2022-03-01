Both take place on Sunday, March 27, with the Half Marathon being South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind.

Thousands of runners will be taking part to raise money for charity in front of crowds of supporters. The route takes in the city centre, Ecclesall and Ringinglow.

Runners from the 2021 Sheffield Half Marathon. This year's event is on Mother's Day

But one woman says the council should have chosen a different day for the event as people will struggle to visit their mums due to road closures.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Has anyone from Sheffield Council given an ounce of thought to the fact that the Half Marathon is being run on Mother’s Day?

“This will render many homes along the route inaccessible to vehicles for much of the day as the roads will be shut.

“How many mothers living along the route will be inconvenienced because family can’t get near? How many family get-togethers will not happen, after two years of lockdown?

“Which bright spark thought that was a good idea to block 13 odd miles of roads on Mother’s Day? A week before, or a week after, we’d be there clapping the competitors on.

“Thank you Sheffield Council for hugely inconveniencing me personally, but so many other households, too.”

Sheffield Council was unavailable for comment.