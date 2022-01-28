Nevaeh Howells, of Intake, refused to let the lifelong and life-limiting condition stop her from achieving her dreams after making it her goal to be in a pageant since she was a little girl.

The Gleadless Primary student described her journey as exciting, noting that she has met new friends while having the opportunity to travel with her family.

Despite having to get up at 5am every day for treatment, she manages to divide her time between her school and the pageant.

Nevaeh, 10, from Intake, Sheffield said she had always dreamed of being in a beauty competition since she was a little girl.

She said: “It’s been exciting… I like travelling and dressing up. I also like shopping, drawing and dancing.

"I just want to say you can achieve your dreams once you set your mind to it.”

The Little Miss Teen Great Britain, Miss Junior Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Great Britain contests, covering England, Wales, Scotland & Northern Ireland, are open to all girls aged 10-19 years.

But unlike other pageants, this UK competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

Nevaeh said being in a pageant helps her make loads of new friends.

Nevaeh’s mum, Bryony Howell, 32, said she was ‘really proud’ of her daughter, who had taken the initiative to enter beauty competitions and acting auditions since the first lockdown in 2020.

She said: “One day I received emails from Wales asking her to audition. Turned out she sent the applications all by herself.

"Since it was during lockdown, the audition had to be done online, so she filmed herself, and everything was sent online.

Nevaeh, when she was treated at the hospital. Her mum, Bryony said they have to wake up at 5am everyday for her treatment.

"Then we travelled to Wales when she joined Miss Model Girl UK. I’m very proud of her because she’s doing something with her life and she’s so determined.

"Every day we wake up early doing her treatment to make sure she’s all ready for school. It’s hard but we manage.”

She said Nevaeh also landed her first paid acting job in Halifax after she was signed to an acting agent.