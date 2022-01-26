Lee Asquith, from the Manor, was not known to be ill when he was taken into hospital with abdominal pains earlier this month. But he died the following day after doctors diagnosed severe pancreatitis.

He was aged just 45.

The family of Lee Asquith, from Sheffield, who died of an illness he hid from them, have told of their gratitute after old friends rallied to help pay for a funeral.

Now former pals and strangers have rallied to raise the money to pay for a funeral following an appeal for help from his daughter, Paige, from Barnsley.

She had appealed for £650 to help with the costs, and has exceeded the target she initially set on a crowdfunding website.

Paige said: “A lot of dad’s friends who he went to school with saw the story in the Star and have donated. There are people who I have never met before who got in touch to say how sorry they are to hear he died, and contributing.

“The Star has helped massively. That was how his old friends on the Manor heard about what had happened. I think it has shown how loved my dad was. I think if he had known, he would have been moved.”

Page had set up a crowdfunding page because she was concerned her father would end up facing a pauper’s funeral with no memorial.

She said: “Although we are absolutely heartbroken and wish with all our hearts he was still here, we need to make sure he gets the best send off we possibly can.”