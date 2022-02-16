Bradfield School has come under fire from parents who claim there is 'systematic' bullying, which has resulted in the police getting involved.

A parent, who did not want to be named, said her child, who has been at the school for at least three years, has been struggling to focus on her education due to constant bullying.

She said: “When my child first started, there was bullying and the school would brush it under the carpet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradfield School in Worrall has come under fire from parents who claim that the school has been subjected to 'systematic' bullying, with the police getting involved, but the school said it has taken additional safety measures.

“Bullying is systematic and it's been ongoing at that school. It just got worse since Covid and the school has done nothing to address it.

“The police have been there almost everyday the past week (two weeks ago) due to ongoing violence. My child only came in half a day as she couldn't cope anymore.”

She said other parents also share her concerns about 'ongoing violence,' claiming children were being 'hit and kicked' by fellow students.

Another parent claimed that fights break out on a regular basis, and said they were aware of a child 'knocked unconscious' in once incident.

Police presence confirmed

But headteacher Adrian May said it was not true that the school 'brushes it under the carpet' as claimed, and stressed additional measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students.

He confirmed that the police had been called to the school on occasions – twice prior to Christmas and the first week of February – but no further details were provided.

He said: “The health and safety of our students, staff and wider community continue to be paramount whilst we deal with the ongoing pandemic, and we are following the latest national and local guidance for schools on the management of Covid-19 where we do have to take additional measures to ensure the safety of students.

“We communicate this directly through our school communication channels, and inform Sheffield City Council and Local Public Health of the arrangements where required.

“We also continue to take extensive student, parent, staff and community feedback in order to understand our strengths and areas for development as we work together regarding educational recovery.”

He also said a Local Governing Board composed of parents and community members will be set up next month.

“We understand the challenges that many young people feel as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

“We are clear in our commitment to work positively and proactively with our students to ensure that Bradfield School is a safe learning community built upon a strong culture of respecting each other.”

But affected parents remain unconvinced.

One parent said: “Myself and a large number of parents are concerned by the constant police presence, not just on two occasions.