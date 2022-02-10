Tapton School said taking the knee was not banned but some students had been doing so in a manner 'designed to undermine the spirit of inequality'

Tapton School in Crosspool issued a reminder about their conduct on its AstroTurf football pitches following what it described as ‘some unacceptable and unruly behaviour’ by students.

One of the rules stated: “Students should not be chanting, taking the knee as part of a game or demonstrating thuggish behaviour.”

This policy caused some concern as taking the knee before matches has become a popular way for people, including England’s national football teams, to make a statement against racism.

Tapton School's rules about behaviour on its AstroTurf pitch, which refer to taking the knee

But the school has clarified that taking the knee itself is not outlawed and the order only relates to cases where it said pupils had adopted such gestures ‘inappropriately’ and ‘not in the spirit that they are intended’.

Tapton School’s headteacher Kat Rhodes and its deputy head Harkiran Grewal wrote to parents and carers explaining their stance.

The letter states that there have been ‘several incidences of students ‘taking the knee’ in a manner designed to undermine the spirit of equality’.

Tapton School's letter to parents and carers, setting out its stance on taking the knee

"The purpose of these actions was not to stand or kneel in solidarity with the values of equality, tolerance and respect; the purpose was to mock and intimidate,” it continues.

The letter also states that in the case of pupils singing the national anthem, this had ‘not been done in solidarity with the British values of respect and tolerance’.

It says staff have had ‘robust conversations’ with the students concerned about their behaviour.

The letter concludes: “We will continue to sanction students who do not uphold our values and we will continue to have these essential conversations in school to ensure everyone is valued and cared for.”

In a statement to The Star, Ms Rhodes said: “Tapton School celebrates diversity; indeed it is a strength of our school. We uphold the values of tolerance, respect and valuing everyone.

“As a school we encourage our students to have important conversations and undertake actions to ensure that everyone is valued and cared for.

“We continue to teach our students that by making gestures such as taking the knee, they are making a valuable and important point and contributing to an essential global conversation of respect and tolerance.

“A recent learning session with students followed some behaviour in which some gestures were undertaken in a manner designed to undermine the spirit of equality, and not for the purposes intended – those of solidarity, tolerance and respect.

“We will continue to work with our students and community to ensure that gestures are made in the way intended, upholding our values and ensuring that everyone is valued and cared for.”

The Star asked the school to describe in more detail how students had taken the knee and sung the national anthem in a manner it deemed unacceptable but it did not provide any further explanation beyond the statement from Ms Rhodes.