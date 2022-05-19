Dianna Radford, of the RSPCA Sheffield Animals, bagged the title of Employee of the Year in the Petplan and Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) Animal Charity Awards 2022.

On receiving her award, Dianna said: "I am just so shocked. I'm thrilled. There were such deserving nominees and such a deserving cause.

"For me, it means that I haven’t done that bad a job! And what’s more important is that it will mean so much to our shelter, our work, and most of all, my team and our animals. Thank you. "

On May 18, the winners were announced at a celebration lunch at 30 Euston Square in London. Comedian and TV host Zoe Lyons hosted the event, which was the first awards ceremony held in person since 2019.

The awards recognise the remarkable work carried out by animal charities and not-for-profit organisations across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands who have gone the extra mile to help rescue and rehome animals in need.

Petplan's head of marketing, Bella von Mesterhazy, commented: "The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, employees, and teams who have played a vital role in improving the welfare of vulnerable animals.

"Both winners and nominees should be very proud of their achievements. The animal charity sector relies on the dedication of every single person involved to continue to provide care to animals of all kinds; without their passion, many organisations simply could not continue the amazing work they do."