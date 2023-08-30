Since the city’s beautiful medieval Sheffield Cathedral was first built hundreds of years ago, it has usually only been the birds that have got to stand atop the 161ft high spire and take in the view.

But Star photographer Stuart Hastings was one of the lucky few to get a chance to see the unique view across the city the spire provides, when he and reporter Martin Smith were invited up while work was being carried out on the top of the spire in 2006. He took his camera with him, and shared the views with readers. Here, we share those pictures in a gallery, with pictures ranging from The Wicker arches to the Hallamshire Hospital.