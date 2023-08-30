News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 amazing pictures of Sheffield in 2006, taken from top of Cathedral spire

It’s a stunning view of Sheffield that most of us never get to see.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Since the city’s beautiful medieval Sheffield Cathedral was first built hundreds of years ago, it has usually only been the birds that have got to stand atop the 161ft high spire and take in the view.

But Star photographer Stuart Hastings was one of the lucky few to get a chance to see the unique view across the city the spire provides, when he and reporter Martin Smith were invited up while work was being carried out on the top of the spire in 2006. He took his camera with him, and shared the views with readers. Here, we share those pictures in a gallery, with pictures ranging from The Wicker arches to the Hallamshire Hospital.

This gallery shows 21 amazing pictures of the view from the top of Sheffield Cathedral, taken by photographer Stuart Hastings in 2006

1. View from Cathedral spire

This gallery shows 21 amazing pictures of the view from the top of Sheffield Cathedral, taken by photographer Stuart Hastings in 2006 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..High Street, foreground

2. High Street

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..High Street, foreground Photo: Stuart Hastings

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..looing towards the Parkway

3. Parkway

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..looing towards the Parkway Photo: Stuart Hastings

Church Street from the top of Sheffield Cathedral

4. Church Street

Church Street from the top of Sheffield Cathedral Photo: Stuart Hastings

