A search of our archives brings you these fascinating photographs of the Wicker over the years.
The 14 black and white images in this retro photo gallery take a look back at the famous Sheffield street’s fascinating past, including old cinemas, a devasting fire, a street party and more.
1. Picture Palace
The Wicker Picture Palace opened on June 14, 1920. It is pictured here in 1962 before it was renamed Studio 7. It was converted to a triple screen cinema in 1974 and renamed Studio 5, 6, 7. It finally closed for good on August 20, 1987 and was demolished in the 1990s for part of the Sheffield ring road scheme Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Studio 7
Studio 7 Cinema, The Wicker, Sheffield, pictured here in 1968. Originally the Wicker Picture House, it finally closed in 1987 and was later demolished Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Fire
Pictured inside the Wicker Goods Yard after a devastating fire on July 31, 1966. Flames licked 70 feet in the air and a column of dense smoke, described by a witness more than a mile away as "resembling a miniature atom bomb mushroom," rose hundreds of feet. Four firemen were injured when part of the shed roof collapsed. Photo: submitted
4. Injured
An injured fireman is helped to safety after the devastating fire at the Wicker Goods Yard in July 1966 Photo: Sheffield Star