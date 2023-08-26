1 . Picture Palace

The Wicker Picture Palace opened on June 14, 1920. It is pictured here in 1962 before it was renamed Studio 7. It was converted to a triple screen cinema in 1974 and renamed Studio 5, 6, 7. It finally closed for good on August 20, 1987 and was demolished in the 1990s for part of the Sheffield ring road scheme Photo: Sheffield Newspapers