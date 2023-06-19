News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Sheffield restaurants: ‘Filthy’ and ‘rat-infested’ food business given zero-star food hygiene rating

A 'filthy' restaurant in Sheffield has been handed a zero food hygiene rating after serving its customers despite having an ‘ongoing rat infestation’.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 07:41 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:41 BST

Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, was given a zero-star food hygiene rating earlier this year, following an inspection by an environmental health officer from Sheffield City Council.

It was found that the establishment required ‘urgent’ improvements in the management of food safety category, and ‘major’ improvements in the remaining two key areas: the hygienic handling of food, and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star submitted a Freedom of Information request to Sheffield Council to see the full feedback, which has revealed that there was an ‘ongoing and current rat infestation close to customers’ at the time of the visit, on March 22.

Most Popular
Al-Khaimah Middle Eastern Restaurant, in Upperthorpe, was found to have an 'ongoing rat infestation' when an environmental health officer visited the premises.Al-Khaimah Middle Eastern Restaurant, in Upperthorpe, was found to have an 'ongoing rat infestation' when an environmental health officer visited the premises.
Al-Khaimah Middle Eastern Restaurant, in Upperthorpe, was found to have an 'ongoing rat infestation' when an environmental health officer visited the premises.

During a one-and-a-half hour visit, the inspector looked at the kitchen, store and cellar, and where they noted evidence of the rat infestation in all three areas of the premises. The walls and ceilings were found to be ‘filthy throughout’, and the shelving, fridges and freezers required cleaning. Unwrapped food was also found inside the freezer.

There was also a number of repairs needed, including the rear store room, ceiling, and the cellar, which also needed ‘pest proofing’.

The score of the inspection meant that the establishment would need to visited by food safety officers ‘at least every six months’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the damning report, the restaurant has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google from 69 reviewers, with many praising the Middle Eastern menu.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield CouncilSheffield City CouncilGoogle