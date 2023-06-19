A 'filthy' restaurant in Sheffield has been handed a zero food hygiene rating after serving its customers despite having an ‘ongoing rat infestation’.

Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, was given a zero-star food hygiene rating earlier this year, following an inspection by an environmental health officer from Sheffield City Council.

It was found that the establishment required ‘urgent’ improvements in the management of food safety category, and ‘major’ improvements in the remaining two key areas: the hygienic handling of food, and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star submitted a Freedom of Information request to Sheffield Council to see the full feedback, which has revealed that there was an ‘ongoing and current rat infestation close to customers’ at the time of the visit, on March 22.

Al-Khaimah Middle Eastern Restaurant, in Upperthorpe, was found to have an 'ongoing rat infestation' when an environmental health officer visited the premises.

During a one-and-a-half hour visit, the inspector looked at the kitchen, store and cellar, and where they noted evidence of the rat infestation in all three areas of the premises. The walls and ceilings were found to be ‘filthy throughout’, and the shelving, fridges and freezers required cleaning. Unwrapped food was also found inside the freezer.

There was also a number of repairs needed, including the rear store room, ceiling, and the cellar, which also needed ‘pest proofing’.

The score of the inspection meant that the establishment would need to visited by food safety officers ‘at least every six months’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad