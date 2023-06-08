A restaurant in Sheffield has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating after being visited by food safety officers.

But Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, is popular with its customers. The business has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google from 69 reviewers, with many raving about the ‘amazing’ Middle Eastern dishes served up there.

However a recent report following an inspection by food safety officers suggests the business may not be operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed in a key area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the inspection on March 22 show food safety officials had significant concerns over food safety, and major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities and food handling.

Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, has received a damning food hygiene report despite rave reviews from customers.

The Star has submitted a Freedom of Information Request to see the full details of the inspection, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

> Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.

> Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad