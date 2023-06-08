News you can trust since 1887
A restaurant in Sheffield has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating after being visited by food safety officers.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

But Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, is popular with its customers. The business has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google from 69 reviewers, with many raving about the ‘amazing’ Middle Eastern dishes served up there.

However a recent report following an inspection by food safety officers suggests the business may not be operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed in a key area.

Details of the inspection on March 22 show food safety officials had significant concerns over food safety, and major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities and food handling.

Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, has received a damning food hygiene report despite rave reviews from customers.Al-Khaimah Restaurant, on Upperthorpe Road, has received a damning food hygiene report despite rave reviews from customers.
The Star has submitted a Freedom of Information Request to see the full details of the inspection, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

> Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.

> Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’

> Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary.’

