How anyone could resist those eyes escapes us, but this near ‘perfect’ dog is heartbreakingly still seeking a new home after a year in kennels.

Judy, a boxer cross, aged around three, is described as a ‘friendly, playful, goofy’ companion who ‘looooves her cuddles’. She’s also housetrained, travels well, and can be left alone for a few hours with no problems. That’s why Helping Yorkshire Poundies, the Rotherham-based animal rescue charity which has been trying to find her a loving home for all this time, cannot understand why no one wants her.

In a gut-wrenching post this week, the charity described how after getting her first shot at a new home since she ended up in their care, Judy was returned within less than 24 hours for being ‘strong on the lead’. That’s despite the charity saying how she walks ‘beautifully’ in a head collar for now, if needed.

In a desperate plea for someone to show Judy some love and adopt her, the charity said: “Judy really is as near to the ‘perfect’ dog as you will meet she's super friendly with everyone she's met fine with other dogs out and about (she needs to be the only pet) totally clean and calm in the house, absolutely fine to be left travels well. Literally her only ‘flaw’ is that she can be strong on the lead at times (she is a bit of a chunky girly at 35kg!). BUT she walks beautifully on a headcollar for now (if needed). We honestly CANNOT understand why no one wants her… she really doesn't deserve this.

“Please, PLEASE help us find Judy her people - she SO desperately needs a home and has waited for way too long (a foster home also would be great - she just needs some cuddles, TLC and home comforts).”

Judy can be rehomed with children aged 10 or over and is OK out and about with other dogs but she needs to be the only pet in the house, Helping Yorkshire Poundies said. “We really can’t wait to see this special girl all tucked up on her very own sofa in her very own home – she needs to be treated like the princess she is!” the charity added.

For more about Judy and how to adopt her, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk.